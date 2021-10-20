Lucca Comics & Games: il programma dell'area VideogamesIl collezionista Sandro Fratini : Orologi per 1 miliardo di euroHarry Potter : l’Hogwarts Express esiste davvero | CuriositàASUS Dual Radeon RX 6600 disponibile in ItaliaLA MANO DEL GIGANTE : Giant Hand of Vyrnwy in Galles | CuriositàGand Città in Belgio | CuriositàMitologia greca : ESCULAPIO e PAN | CuriositàTornese, Il sauro volante | CuriositàIl Monte Vinson : la montagna più alta dell'Antartide | CuriositàFilippa Lagerback : Qual è il nome della figlia avuta con Daniele ...Ultime Blog

Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Contract from a Leading EV - powered Aircraft Company

(OZSC), (Ozop or the Company), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power ... and it will ...

(OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order from an electric aircraft company. "PCTI will play a key role in the development of electric commercial aircraft, and it will happen thanks to technology from PCTI," said Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions.
Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Contract from a Leading EV - powered Aircraft Company

Contract Awarded for One 100KW DC Power Supply and One 100KW Load Bank " From a US Company Developing Electric Commercial Aircraft Warwick, NY, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order from an electric ...

Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Canadian Navy Contract

Contract awarded for two 1.875MW and 21KW Battery Chargers " Canada's Department of National Defense. WARWICK, NY, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ozop Energy Solutions . (OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order from Canada's Department ...
