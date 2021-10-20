Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Contract from a Leading EV - powered Aircraft Company (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) (OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power ... and it will happen thanks to technology from PCTI," said Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions. "PCTI ...Leggi su padovanews
Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Contract from a Leading EV - powered Aircraft CompanyContract Awarded for One 100KW DC Power Supply and One 100KW Load Bank " From a US Company Developing Electric Commercial Aircraft Warwick, NY, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order from an electric ...
Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Canadian Navy ContractContract awarded for two 1.875MW and 21KW Battery Chargers " Canada's Department of National Defense. WARWICK, NY, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ozop Energy Solutions . (OZSC), ("Ozop" or the "Company"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order from Canada's Department ...
