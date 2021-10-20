GWM Displays Technological Innovations at 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo

Lucca Comics & Games: il programma dell'area VideogamesIl collezionista Sandro Fratini : Orologi per 1 miliardo di euroHarry Potter : l’Hogwarts Express esiste davvero | CuriositàASUS Dual Radeon RX 6600 disponibile in ItaliaLA MANO DEL GIGANTE : Giant Hand of Vyrnwy in Galles | CuriositàGand Città in Belgio | CuriositàMitologia greca : ESCULAPIO e PAN | CuriositàTornese, Il sauro volante | CuriositàIl Monte Vinson : la montagna più alta dell'Antartide | CuriositàFilippa Lagerback : Qual è il nome della figlia avuta con Daniele ...Ultime Blog

BAODING, China, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, GWM attended the 2021 China International ...

BAODING, China, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On September 6, GWM attended the 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo (CIDEE) with multiple models and intelligent products to show achievements in the scientific and intelligent technology area to the global users. At the Expo, GWM designed two exhibition areas, namely the intelligent and Digital exhibition area and the intelligent driving experience area. In particular, the Alcolock technology of GWM displayed in the intelligence and digitisation exhibition area has attracted much attention. This technology enables the monitoring of a driver's alcohol concentration through the use of the "Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device". If the driver is over the legal ...
New TANK SUV Model Equipped with 3.0T+ 9AT Super Power

... and the clean and concise tail shape, with a highly recognizable split tail lamp, fully displays ... TANK "X" is the first SUV of GWM to be equipped with the internationally leading 3.0GDIT+ 9AT super ...
