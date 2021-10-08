Bakkt Partners with Google to Introduce Digital Assets to Millions of Consumers

(Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced today that on Thursday, November 4, 2021, it will issue financial... Tech Data, a Legacy Company of TD SYNNEX Awarded the 2021 Americas Distributor ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bakkt Partners

Cryptonews

These insights will provideconsumers with expanded loyalty redemption options while providingwith valuable consumer behavior patterns powered by Google Cloud infrastructure. '...Continua a leggerewith Google to Introduce Digital Assets to Millions of Consumers Business Wire Business Wire - 8 Ottobre 2021 Consumers will benefit from expanded reach and access ...