The Tragedy of Macbeth | il trailer del film con Denzel Washington e Frances McDormand

The Tragedy of Macbeth: il trailer del film con Denzel Washington e Frances McDormand (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) The Tragedy of Macbeth, il film diretto da Joel Coen ed interpretato da Denzel Washington e Frances McDormand, si mostra nel primo trailer ufficiale. Denzel Washington e Frances McDormand sono i protagonisti di The Tragedy of Macbeth, l'attesissimo film diretto da Joel Coen, basato sull'omonima tragedia di William Shakespeare. L'opera, in uscita a dicembre 2021, si mostra nel trailer ufficiale, rilasciato nelle ultime ore da A24. Quando mancano ancora tre mesi all'uscita di The Tragedy of Macbeth, il pubblico internazionale ha la possibilità di dare un primo sguardo al ...
Apple e A24 hanno svelato il teaser trailer di The Tragedy of Macbeth , il nuovo film di Joel Coen, in anteprima mondiale su Apple TV+ il 14 gennaio 2022. Denzel Washington e Frances McDormand recitano nell'adattamento audace e feroce di Joel Coen,...
Il film, tratto dall'opera teatrale di William Shakespeare, è diretto da Joel Coen, prodotto da A24 e distribuito da Apple.
