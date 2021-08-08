Locarno First Look: ‘De Noche Los Gatos Son Pardos,’ ‘Semret,’ ‘Reduit’ Win Prizes (Di domenica 8 agosto 2021) Valentin Merz’s “De Noche los Gatos Son Pardos” scooped the biggest prize, the Cinegrell First Look Award, at this year’s Locarno Festival First Look pix-in-post competition, one of its industry centerpieces. Now in its tenth edition, First Look’s focus this year was Switzerland with a jury and industry audience given the chance to preview six L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Locarno First
Neus Ballús on Locarno World Premiere 'The Odd - Job Men,' Fear of Others, How the Ordinary is ExtraordinaryThink Clara Simon's "Summer 1993," a Berlin First Feature Award winner, or Pilar Palomero's "Schoolgirls," which walked off with [?]
Locarno First Look Showcase: Sabine Gisiger, Steven Vit, Caterina Mona Projects Among Selected Titles... one of the industry highlights of the Locarno Film Festival, which focuses for the first time on movies from Switzerland. The films are joined in First Look by Valentin Merz's "De [?]
La prima mondiale di “First Time” al Locarno Film Festival 2021 PaeseRoma.it
Il Locarno Film Festival riparte: ecco il programma della 74esima edizioneEcco i film della 74esima edizione del?Locarno?Film?Festival, la prima sotto la direzione artistica di Giona A. Nazzaro. Dopo un anno insolito e imprevedibile, dal 4 al 14 agosto tornano i luoghi, i c ...
Markus Duffner • Responsabile, Locarno Pro30/07/2021 - Cineuropa ha incontrato il responsabile del Locarno Pro dal primo gennaio 2021, che ci ha parlato con entusiasmo della nuova edizione ...
Locarno FirstSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Locarno First