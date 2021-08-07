“Are you Experienced” di Jimi Hendrix è il biglietto d’ingresso per un altro mondo (Di sabato 7 agosto 2021) “Are you Experienced” è il perfetto biglietto d’ingresso in un altro mondo. Il Green Pass della psichedelìa. Un’esperienza sensoriale che ancora oggi, più di 50 anni dopo, suona come se un alieno sia sceso in terra con strumenti e tecniche sconosciute. Pensate all’impatto che il primo disco di Jimi Hendrix, forse il debutto più devastante e influente della storia, deve aver avuto sulle menti dei ragazzi di fine anni ‘60. Avete fatto l’esperienza? Certamente no, fino ad allora. Ma quell’esperienza avrebbe segnato una generazione non solo di ascoltatori, ma anche di ... Leggi su linkiesta (Di sabato 7 agosto 2021) “Are you” è il perfettoin un. Il Green Pass della psichedelìa. Un’esperienza sensoriale che ancora oggi, più di 50 anni dopo, suona come se un alieno sia sceso in terra con strumenti e tecniche sconosciute. Pensate all’impatto che il primo disco di, forse il debutto più devastante e influente della storia, deve aver avuto sulle menti dei ragazzi di fine anni ‘60. Avete fatto l’esperienza? Certamente no, fino ad allora. Ma quell’esperienza avrebbe segnato una generazione non solo di ascoltatori, ma anche di ...

