Sundance Winner 'Writing With Fire' Scores Raft of Global Sales, Reveals Trailer (EXCLUSIVE) Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's documentary "Writing With Fire," which won Audience and Special Jury awards at Sundance earlier this year, has sold to multiple territories. Sales agent Autlook FilmSales has sold the film to to E&O (The Netherlands), BBC Storyville (U.K. and Ireland), Bertha Doc House (U.K. theatrical), YLE Finland, SVT (Sweden), Knowledge (Canada).
WarnerMedia OneFifty Nets U.S. Rights to Sundance Winner 'Son of Monarchs' for HBO Max, Drops Official Poster (EXCLUSIVE)Spread the love WarnerMedia OneFifty, WarnerMedia's content innovation hub, has snagged the U. S. rights to the winner of the Sundance Film Festival Alfred P. Sloan prize, "Son of Monarchs," for HBO Max where it will start streaming this fall. The semi - autobiographical film by biologist - filmmaker Alexis ...
Thandiwe Newton Boards Sundance Prize - Winner 'President' as Exec Producer (EXCLUSIVE)The film won a Special Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival this year and will screen at AFI Docs on Thursday. The film captures Zimbabwe at a crossroads. In the first election since the removal of ...
