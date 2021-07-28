Sundance Winner ‘Writing With Fire’ Scores Raft of Global Sales | Reveals Trailer EXCLUSIVE

(Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary “WritingFire,” which won Audience and Special Jury awards atearlier this year, has sold to multiple territories.agent Autlook Filmhas sold the film to to E&O (The Netherlands), BBC Storyville (U.K. and Ireland), Bertha Doc House (U.K. theatrical), YLE Finland, SVT (Sweden), Knowledge (Canada), L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sundance Winner

Il Giornale dell'Architettura

Spread the love WarnerMedia OneFifty, WarnerMedia's content innovation hub, has snagged the U. S. rights to theof theFilm Festival Alfred P. Sloan prize, "Son of Monarchs," for HBO Max where it will start streaming this fall. The semi - autobiographical film by biologist - filmmaker Alexis ...The film won a Special Jury Prize atFilm Festival this year and will screen at AFI Docs on Thursday. The film captures Zimbabwe at a crossroads. In the first election since the removal of ...