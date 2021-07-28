Mario Draghi , Nuovo Cdm : scuola e i trasporti pubblici col Green ...Samsung presenta Odyssey Neo G9, il nuovo monitor gaming curvoASUS annuncia in Italia del monitor ProArt PA32UCG-KMass Effect Legendary Edition - Il tuo Shepard, le tue scelteRed Dead Online: perlustra Annesburg in cerca del gioiello dell'EstDariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+ per PS4 e Switch disponibile oggi Apex Legends: RibaltaAssassin's Creed Valhalla l'Assedio di ParigiZTE lancia il suo smartphone Axon 30 con fotocamera under- displayNiente matrimonio : È finita tra Can Yaman e Diletta Leotta?Ultime Blog

Sundance Winner ‘Writing With Fire’ Scores Raft of Global Sales | Reveals Trailer EXCLUSIVE

Sundance Winner
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary “Writing With Fire,” which won Audience and Special Jury ...

zazoom
Commenta
Sundance Winner ‘Writing With Fire’ Scores Raft of Global Sales, Reveals Trailer (EXCLUSIVE) (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary “Writing With Fire,” which won Audience and Special Jury awards at Sundance earlier this year, has sold to multiple territories. Sales agent Autlook FilmSales has sold the film to to E&O (The Netherlands), BBC Storyville (U.K. and Ireland), Bertha Doc House (U.K. theatrical), YLE Finland, SVT (Sweden), Knowledge (Canada), L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sundance Winner

WarnerMedia OneFifty Nets U.S. Rights to Sundance Winner 'Son of Monarchs' for HBO Max, Drops Official Poster (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love WarnerMedia OneFifty, WarnerMedia's content innovation hub, has snagged the U. S. rights to the winner of the Sundance Film Festival Alfred P. Sloan prize, "Son of Monarchs," for HBO Max where it will start streaming this fall. The semi - autobiographical film by biologist - filmmaker Alexis ...

Thandiwe Newton Boards Sundance Prize - Winner 'President' as Exec Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

The film won a Special Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival this year and will screen at AFI Docs on Thursday. The film captures Zimbabwe at a crossroads. In the first election since the removal of ...
Quo vadis architetto? And the winner is…  Il Giornale dell'Architettura
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sundance Winner
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sundance Winner Sundance Winner ‘Writing With Fire’