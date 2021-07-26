Segre blasts vaccine - Shoah comparisons (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) "It is fundamental to get vaccinated to overcome this pandemic. "All the government's measures were adopted to protect public health because real freedom is the ability to go where you want without ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Segre blasts
Segre blasts vaccine - Shoah comparisonsROME, JUL 26 - Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Liliana Segre has blasted people who have compared COVID - 19 vaccinations to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis. The 90 - year - old told Jewish newspaper Pagine Ebraiche that these comparisons were "crazy"...
Segre blasts vaccine - Shoah comparisonsROME, JUL 26 - Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Liliana Segre has blasted people who have compared COVID - 19 vaccinations to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis. The 90 - year - old told Jewish newspaper Pagine Ebraiche that these comparisons were "crazy"...
Segre blasts vaccine-Shoah comparisonsROME, JUL 26 - Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Liliana Segre has blasted people who have compared COVID-19 vaccinations to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis. The 90-year-old told Jewish newspap ...
Segre blastsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Segre blasts