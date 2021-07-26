PS Plus of the Day: mostra la tua passione per PlayStation Plus!Xiaomi presenta cinque nuovi prodotti AIoT per lo Smart LivingCanone rai : cos’è e come si pagaIncendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniCotton Reboot Recensione PS4Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Recensione PS4Ultime Blog

Segre blasts vaccine - Shoah comparisons

It is fundamental to get vaccinated to overcome this pandemic. All the government's measures were ...

ROME, JUL 26 - Holocaust survivor and Life Senator Liliana Segre has blasted people who have compared COVID - 19 vaccinations to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis. The 90 - year - old told Jewish newspaper Pagine Ebraiche that these comparisons were "crazy"...

