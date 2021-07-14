Belén Rodríguez di nuovo mamma ... addio a Tu si que vales?A Cuba un morto durante manifestazioniCocaina lanciata dall' aereo : Un arresto a OristanoCovid-19 : Bisogna fare subito come la FranciaRed Dead Online: Blood Money disponibile ora!Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiUltime Blog

Swiss-based crypto hub CV Labs announces partnership with institution-oriented financial company Black Ocean

- ZUG, Switzerland, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Ocean, a liquidity-providing platform ...

 Black Ocean, a liquidity-providing platform incubated by the high-frequency quantitative trading institution VRM, has announced a strategic partnership with CV Labs, a Swiss blockchain ecosystem business and incubator that provides co-working, advisory and event services for startups and corporate clients. Black Ocean provides exchanges, funds, and institutional investors with dark pool solutions, liquidity, and order flow execution. For retail customers, ...
