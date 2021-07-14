Swiss-based crypto hub CV Labs announces partnership with institution-oriented financial company Black Ocean (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) - ZUG, Switzerland, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Black Ocean, a liquidity-providing platform incubated by the high-frequency quantitative trading institution VRM, has announced a strategic partnership with CV Labs, a Swiss blockchain ecosystem business and incubator that provides co-working, advisory and event services for startups and corporate clients. Black Ocean provides exchanges, funds, and institutional investors with dark pool solutions, liquidity, and order flow execution. For retail customers, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ActLight signs the second agreement on Single Photon Sensitivity technology with leading sensors company... 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - ActLight, the Swiss technology firm known for its best - in - class signal - to - noise ratio photodiodes, announced today that it has signed the second service agreement based ...
Hybrid Clouds Lead the Way as Digitization, COVID - 19 Accelerate IT, Cloud Services Demand in Switzerland...- Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions report for Switzerland finds Swiss ... Growth here reflects the regional demand for cloud - based services, which hit an all - time high in ...
Swiss-based crypto hub CV Labs announces partnership with institution-oriented financial company Black OceanZUG, Switzerland, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Ocean, a liquidity-providing platform incubated by the high-frequency quantitative trading ...
C'è un salmone fatto di caroteLa cifra d’affari dei sostituti della carne ha raggiunto in Svizzera, nel 2020, i 117 milioni di franchi. Due giovani imprenditori si raccontano ...
