privacy guarantita the first Italian company of international online reputation company led by CEO Cristian Nardi (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) privacy GARANTITA was born as a company whose sole objective is the defense of the right to be forgotten and the elimination of Internet content relating to companies and individuals, to safeguard the digital identity of each of us. Ceo Cristian Nardi privacy GARANTITA is a company with the role of ensuring that the information that causes you harm is permanently DELETED from Internet search engines (Google, Yahoo, etc.), from the entire web space, blog or wherever there is information you want to delete . Every day, millions of users take the path of ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : privacy guarantitaRFQ Borsa Italiana
Privacy: una una sanzione di 3 milioni di dollariQuesto regolamento prevede che tutti coloro che sono dotati di una licenza per svolgere servizi finanziari devono utilizzare una autentica a più fattori, per garantire l’accesso sicuro dei clienti al ...
Cookie: le nuove regole per la privacy eliminano il tracciamento con un clicLe nuove Linee guida sui cookie del Garante Privacy consentono agli utenti di non essere più tracciati semplicemente con un clic.
privacy guarantitaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : privacy guarantita