The Stars of Cannes Film Festival opener “Annette” opened up on Wednesday About the demands of making ...

‘Annette’ Star Marion Cotillard Opens Up About Pressures of Fame, Live Singing in Cannes Rock Opera (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) The Stars of Cannes Film Festival opener “Annette” opened up on Wednesday About the demands of making Leos Carax’s Rock Opera and the film’s parallels with the real-life demands of Fame. Launching the festival on Tuesday night, “Annette” was met with mixed reception. The musical — About two Star-crossed artists who give birth to a baby girl, Annette (who is largely portrayed by various dolls), and whose Lives are chronicled by the paparazzi — is in no way conventional and chock full of melancholy songs that were sung ...
