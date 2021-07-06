Immunogenicity Expert and FDA Alum Dr. Amy Rosenberg Joins EpiVax (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") is pleased to announce that Dr. Amy Rosenberg is leaving the FDA's Division of Therapeutic Proteins, CDER, which she led for over 20 years, to join EpiVax as Senior Director of Immunology and Protein Therapeutics. Dr. Rosenberg's work has focused on immune tolerance induction and Immunogenicity. At the FDA, she oversaw the regulation and approval of numerous protein therapeutics and served as Expert consultant to the National Institute of Health's Immune Tolerance Network. Other notable appointments ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") is pleased to announce that Dr. Amy Rosenberg is leaving the FDA's Division of Therapeutic Proteins, CDER, which she led for over 20 years, to join EpiVax as Senior Director of Immunology and Protein Therapeutics. Dr. Rosenberg's work has focused on immune tolerance induction and Immunogenicity. At the FDA, she oversaw the regulation and approval of numerous protein therapeutics and served as Expert consultant to the National Institute of Health's Immune Tolerance Network. Other notable appointments ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Immunogenicity Expert
Immunogenicity Expert and FDA Alum Dr. Amy Rosenberg Joins EpiVaxPROVIDENCE, R.I., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") is pleased to announce that Dr. Amy Rosenberg is leaving the FDA's Division of ...
Immunogenicity ExpertSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Immunogenicity Expert