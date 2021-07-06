Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiUltime Blog

Immunogenicity Expert and FDA Alum Dr Amy Rosenberg Joins EpiVax

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. (EpiVax) is pleased to announce that Dr. ...

EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") is pleased to announce that Dr. Amy Rosenberg is leaving the FDA's Division of Therapeutic Proteins, CDER, which she led for over 20 years, to join EpiVax as Senior Director of Immunology and Protein Therapeutics. Dr. Rosenberg's work has focused on immune tolerance induction and Immunogenicity. At the FDA, she oversaw the regulation and approval of numerous protein therapeutics and served as Expert consultant to the National Institute of Health's Immune Tolerance Network. Other notable appointments ...
