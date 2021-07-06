Immunogenicity Expert and FDA Alum Dr. Amy Rosenberg Joins EpiVax

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/, Inc. ("") is pleased to announce that Dr. Amyis leaving the FDA's Division of Therapeutic Proteins, CDER, which she led for over 20 years, to joinas Senior Director of Immunology and Protein Therapeutics. Dr.'s work has focused on immune tolerance induction and. At the FDA, she oversaw the regulation and approval of numerous protein therapeutics and served asconsultant to the National Institute of Health's Immune Tolerance Network. Other notable appointments ...