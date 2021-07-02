BFI Sets Fund for Distribution of International Films (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) The British Film Institute (BFI) has revealed a one-year Fund worth £500,000 ($690,000) to support the U.K. Distribution of International titles. The Funding comes by way of the National Lottery and will be administered by the BFI Audience Fund. It is aimed at supporting exhibitors and distributors in the wake of the pandemic and aims to bring in exciting, new Films to British audiences. The Funding is intended to increase the number of Films in cinemas now that audiences can attend again, including those supported by the U.K. Government’s Culture ...Leggi su cityroma
