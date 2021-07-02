Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoUltime Blog

The British Film Institute (BFI) has revealed a one-year Fund worth £500,000 ($690,000) to support ...

Commenta
BFI Sets Fund for Distribution of International Films (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) The British Film Institute (BFI) has revealed a one-year Fund worth £500,000 ($690,000) to support the U.K. Distribution of International titles. The Funding comes by way of the National Lottery and will be administered by the BFI Audience Fund. It is aimed at supporting exhibitors and distributors in the wake of the pandemic and aims to bring in exciting, new Films to British audiences. The Funding is intended to increase the number of Films in cinemas now that audiences can attend again, including those supported by the U.K. Government’s Culture ...
