Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | ecco perché uscirà solo su PS5 e Xbox Series X e S

Avatar Frontiers
Gli sviluppatori di Avatar Frontiers of Pandora hanno parlato in un’intervista dell’avanzamento ...

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: ecco perché uscirà solo su PS5 e Xbox Series X e S (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) Gli sviluppatori di Avatar Frontiers of Pandora hanno parlato in un’intervista dell’avanzamento tecnico permesso da PS5 e Xbox Series X La maggior parte dei giochi in uscita in questo momento sono titoli cross-gen, come di solito accade nei periodi di transizione tra generazione di console, e probabilmente continuerà ad essere così per almeno un altro anno circa, se non di più. Quando Avatar di Ubisoft: Frontiers of Pandora verrà lanciato il prossimo anno, tuttavia, non uscirà per PS4 e Xbox One ma solo ...
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora è vera next - gen: 3 cose impossibili su PS4

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora sarà vera next - gen, e Massive Entertainment ha spiegato come mai non sarebbe stato possibile su console datate come PS4 e Xbox One. Il gioco è in sviluppo presso il team ...

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora sarà next - gen

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: ecco perché uscirà solo su PS5 e Xbox Series X e S

Gli sviluppatori di Avatar Frontiers of Pandora hanno parlato in un'intervista dell'avanzamento tecnico permesso da PS5 e Xbox Series X.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, gli sviluppatori svelano perché sarà solo Next-Gen

l Creative director Magnus Jansén di Ubisoft Massive, ha svelato perché Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora sarà solo Next Gen L'articolo Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, gli sviluppatori svelano perché sa ...
