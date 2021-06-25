Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: ecco perché uscirà solo su PS5 e Xbox Series X e S (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) Gli sviluppatori di Avatar Frontiers of Pandora hanno parlato in un’intervista dell’avanzamento tecnico permesso da PS5 e Xbox Series X La maggior parte dei giochi in uscita in questo momento sono titoli cross-gen, come di solito accade nei periodi di transizione tra generazione di console, e probabilmente continuerà ad essere così per almeno un altro anno circa, se non di più. Quando Avatar di Ubisoft: Frontiers of Pandora verrà lanciato il prossimo anno, tuttavia, non uscirà per PS4 e Xbox One ma solo ...Leggi su tuttotek
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora è vera next - gen: 3 cose impossibili su PS4Avatar Frontiers of Pandora sarà vera next - gen, e Massive Entertainment ha spiegato come mai non sarebbe stato possibile su console datate come PS4 e Xbox One. Il gioco è in sviluppo presso il team ...
