Salma Hayek on Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ | ‘Her Level of Commitment — I’ve Only Seen Once or Twice’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021)andbegan working on “House of Gucci” before director Ridley Scott even called, “Action!” In the upcoming film,plays Patrizia Reggiani, who orchestrated the 1995 killing of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), an heir to the Gucci fashion empire.portrays a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping plan the murder. “We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia. … Her accent was perfect,”says. “I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set. We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other.” “Gucci” marked’s return to work last ...