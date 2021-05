Covid-19 | l’India devastata spaventa i vicini | emergenza in Nepal

Leggi su ck12

(Di giovedì 13 maggio 2021) La devastazione e i contagi da-19 in Indiano i Paesi confinanti: ine il rischio di una propagazione del virusil continente. Il New York Times ha tracciato i tratti principali della situazione. NEW DELHI, INDIA – MAY 06: Medical staff attend to-positive patients in the ICU ward at the Holy Family hospital on May 06, 2021 in New Delhi, India. India broke a fresh record on Thursday with over 412,000 new cases of-19 as the total number of those infected according to Health Ministry data neared 20 million. The real figure could be up to ten times higher, many health experts say, due to a lack of widespread testing or reporting, and only patients who succumbed in hospitals being counted. Hospitals have begun turning ...