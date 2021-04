Recovery plan | the mafias’ revenge against the institutions Interview with Raffaele Cantone

Leggi su leurispes

(Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) Mafia and corruption are two criminal spheres that overlap and remain different, and yet they nourish each other. They observe and recognise each other even though they claim different paths. While the mafias began to be defeated when there was a cultural change – when people no longer pretended to say: ‘they kill each other anyway’ – corruption is perceived as defenceless, not hurting entire communities and territories, not killing anyone; on the contrary, the corrupt and the corruptor are clever at surviving in a world of taxes and levies. What is missing is the action takenmafias, the cultural change needed to perceive and recognise it as a real crime that kills the future of all while enriching the present of a minority.is a magistrate, essayist and academic. After years at the Anti-Mafia District ...