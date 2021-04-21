Kharon And WiseTech Global Partner To Expose Hidden Risk In Sanctions Compliance

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the research and data analytics company focused on security threats and other controversies that impactcommerce and finance, and, leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics industryly, today announced they haveed to boostandby offering clients access to more precise intelligence. Theship will give's CargoWise customers access to's 50 Plus dataset which covers thousands of entities in hundreds of jurisdictions and across multiple industries, including shipping and logistics, that may be majority ...