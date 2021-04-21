Kharon And WiseTech Global Partner To Expose Hidden Risk In Sanctions Compliance (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021) LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Kharon, the research and data analytics company focused on security threats and other controversies that impact Global commerce and finance, and WiseTech Global, leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics industry Globally, today announced they have Partnered to boost Sanctions and Risk Compliance by offering clients access to more precise intelligence. The Partnership will give WiseTech Global's CargoWise customers access to Kharon's 50 Plus dataset which covers thousands of entities in hundreds of jurisdictions and across multiple industries, including shipping and logistics, that may be majority ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kharon, the research and data analytics company focused on security threats and other controversies that impact Global commerce and finance, and WiseTech Global, leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics industry Globally, today announced they have Partnered to boost Sanctions and Risk Compliance by offering clients access to more precise intelligence. The Partnership will give WiseTech Global's CargoWise customers access to Kharon's 50 Plus dataset which covers thousands of entities in hundreds of jurisdictions and across multiple industries, including shipping and logistics, that may be majority ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kharon AndLe 10 storie di Spider-Man da leggere assolutamente Havocpoint
Kharon And WiseTech Global Partner To Expose Hidden Risk In Sanctions ComplianceLOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon, the research and data analytics company focused on security threats and other controversies that ...
Kharon AndSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kharon And