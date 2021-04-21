Destiny 2 - Iniziano oggi i Giochi dei Guardiani22 APRILE - GIORNATA MONDIALE DELLA TERRA: I MITICI SUPER TELE E ...Huawei Band 6 arriva in ItaliaBIG (festival brasiliano gioco indipendente) al via l'evento 2021Sony annuncia un obiettivo super grandangolare apertura FE 14mm F1.8 ...Cugino Itt : muore Felix Silla de La famiglia AddamsGabriel Garko : basta bugie su di me, dall'ares-gate al mio coming ...Maurizio Cerrato ucciso per un parcheggio a Torre AnnunziataVaccino Johnson & Johnson : Atteso il parere dell'EmaNdrangheta : 53 arresti, blitz contro la cosca Pesce

Kharon And WiseTech Global Partner To Expose Hidden Risk In Sanctions Compliance

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon, the research and data analytics company focused on ...

Kharon And WiseTech Global Partner To Expose Hidden Risk In Sanctions Compliance (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021)

 Kharon, the research and data analytics company focused on security threats and other controversies that impact Global commerce and finance, and WiseTech Global, leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics industry Globally, today announced they have Partnered to boost Sanctions and Risk Compliance by offering clients access to more precise intelligence. The Partnership will give WiseTech Global's CargoWise customers access to Kharon's 50 Plus dataset which covers thousands of entities in hundreds of jurisdictions and across multiple industries, including shipping and logistics, that may be majority ...
