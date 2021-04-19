200 Days to the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) - SHANGHAI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Preparations are in full swing for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's largest Import Expo, which is just 200 Days away from April 18. Thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of buyers from across the globe have descended on Shanghai in the past three years to reap the benefits offered by the Expo. With its growing exhibition space and influence, the CIIE is becoming a must-attend event for International businesses every November. Here's why you cannot afford to miss out on the truly unique opportunities provided by the CIIE. Firstly, it's large in scale and covers extensive industries. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
mytvear : L’HA DROPPATA OGGI CHE SONO 200 DAYS CHE LO ULTIMO buttandomi ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? - vanteease : è il compleanno dell'amore della mia vita e lo stesso giorno faccio 200 days con le itzy mi viene da piangere le amo tantissimo ?? - iSPACEBEAR : Te vale pero a mi no, 200 days?? - lucifluttuanti : il mio posto sicuro, la mia casa, i migliori amici che ho sempre desiderato e che porto con me da ormai 200 giorni.… - knjayn : fra 16 giorni faccio 200 days con i bangtan ?? -
Days Gone, lo sfogo del director: 'Se volete il sequel, dovevate comprarlo a prezzo pieno'Per dire, God of War ha venduto milioni di copie al lancio e Days Gone no. Ovviamente parlo ... Gli mostravamo i torrent, c'era un sito che aveva 200.000 copie di Dark Mirror in download. Sempre se mi ...
Days Gone: niente sequel a causa dei giocatori tirchi... tanto che un sito di torrent molto popolare aveva in download ben 200.000 copie del titolo . Certo, Days Gone non è stato sicuramente minato dalla pirateria ma più dalle scarse vendite al lancio e ...
“Happy Summer Days”, a Oriocenter spendi 200 euro e ne ricevi 50 BergamoNews
Days Gone 2, il director sulla cancellazione: “Se ami un gioco, lo compri a prezzo pieno”Dopo l'annunciata cancellazione di Days Gone 2, il director ha affermato che i giocatori dovrebbero acquistare i giochi a prezzo pieno se desiderano supportarli.
Days Gone, lo sfogo del director: 'Non lamentatevi se non ci sarà un sequel se non lo avete comprato a prezzo pieno'Durante un intervista, l'ex-direttore creativo di Days Gone, John Garvin, ha spiegato uno dei motivi per cui Days Gone potrebbe non ricevere un sequel: basse vendite al lancio.
