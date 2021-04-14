Call of the Sea per PS4 e PS5 annunciato con periodo di uscita – Notizia – PS4Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) Call of the Sea arriverà ufficialmente su PS4 e PS5, il gioco è stato annunciato per le console con periodo di uscita, concludendo l’esclusiva temporale Xbox.. Call of the Sea è stato infine annunciato in via ufficiale su PS4 e PS5, segnando dunque la conclusione del periodo di esclusiva temporale a favore di Xbox, con il gioco che ha uscita prevista per maggio 2021 sulle console Sony. Non c’è ancora una data precisa, ma possiamo aspettare l’ottimo adventure in prima persona su PS4 e PS5 dal mese prossimo, dunque. D’altra parte, il teaser pubblicato qualche giorno fa lasciava poco spazio … Notizie giochi PlayStation 4Read More L'articolo Call of the Sea per PS4 e PS5 annunciato con ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021)of the Sea arriverà ufficialmente su PS4 e PS5, il gioco è statoper lecondi, concludendo l’esclusiva temporale Xbox..of the Sea è stato infinein via ufficiale su PS4 e PS5, segnando dunque la conclusione deldi esclusiva temporale a favore di Xbox, con il gioco che haprevista per maggio 2021 sulleSony. Non c’è ancora una data precisa, ma possiamo aspettare l’ottimo adventure in prima persona su PS4 e PS5 dal mese prossimo, dunque. D’altra parte, il teaser pubblicato qualche giorno fa lasciava poco spazio … Notizie giochi PlayStation 4Read More L'articoloof the Sea per PS4 e PS5con ...

Call of the Sea per PS5 e PS4 arriverà il prossimo mese

Call of the Sea è stato lanciato lo scorso dicembre come esclusiva console Xbox. Sebbene non sia stato un enorme AAA per la finestra di lancio di Xbox Series X/S, è comunque un ottimo titolo che ha ...

Call of Duty: Warzone ha bannato 475.000 cheater e Activision delinea le nuove misure 'anti-cheating'

Call of Duty: Warzone, 475.000 cheater bannati da Activision e ora il publisher delinea le nuove misure 'anti-cheating'.

