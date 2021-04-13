Ghostrunner riceve un nuovo aggiornamento gratuito Microsoft svela il nuovo Surface Laptop 4Poison Control disponibile per PS4 e Nintendo SwitchPS5: importante aggiornamento software arriva domaniIntel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz Intel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz In Italia 184 mila dosi Johnson e Johnson : Vaccino sospeso negli ...Maiden & Spell è ora disponibile per Nintendo SwitchChiesta la massima pena per Igor il Russo : ha agito a sangue freddo!Commissario Figliuolo a De Luca : Vaccinazioni uniformi ovunque

Draghi meets Stellantis | Eni | Enel | Snam | Terna CEOs

ROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday met the chiefs of carmaker Stellantis and energy groups ...

ROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday met the chiefs of carmaker Stellantis and energy groups Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna for talks on energy and the energy transition, government sources said.
Draghi meets Stellantis, Eni, Enel, Snam, Terna CEOs

ROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday met the chiefs of carmaker Stellantis and energy groups Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna for talks on energy and the energy transition, government sources said. Taking part in the talks,

Draghi meets Stellantis, Eni, Enel, Snam, Terna CEOs

ROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday met the chiefs of carmaker Stellantis and energy groups Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna for talks on energy and the energy transition, government sources said.

Unique moment to rebuild friendship - Draghi in Libya

ROME, APR 6 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that it was time for Italy and Libya to rebuild their friendship in a joint declaration with his Libyan counterpart, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, after a meetin ...
