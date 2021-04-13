Draghi meets Stellantis, Eni, Enel, Snam, Terna CEOs (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday met the chiefs of carmaker Stellantis and energy groups Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna for talks on energy and the energy transition, government sources said. ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Draghi meets
Draghi meets Stellantis, Eni, Enel, Snam, Terna CEOsROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday met the chiefs of carmaker Stellantis and energy groups Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna for talks on energy and the energy transition, government sources said. Taking part in the talks, ...
Brunetta e lo smartworking: "Basta, dipendenti pubblici tornino in ufficio", ma l'intervista era vecchia...BrunettaPhoto Fabio Cimaglia / LaPresse 02 - 05 - 2019 Roma (Italy) Politic Forza Italia meets the ... in attesa del discorso programmatico del presidente del Consiglio Mario Draghi alle Camere del ...
Draghi e Berlusconi, saluto con il gomito al momento dell'incontro. «Grazie per essere... Il Mattino
Draghi meets Stellantis, Eni, Enel, Snam, Terna CEOsROME, APR 13 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday met the chiefs of carmaker Stellantis and energy groups Eni, Enel, Snam and Terna for talks on energy and the energy transition, government sources said.
Unique moment to rebuild friendship - Draghi in LibyaROME, APR 6 - Premier Mario Draghi said Tuesday that it was time for Italy and Libya to rebuild their friendship in a joint declaration with his Libyan counterpart, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, after a meetin ...
Draghi meetsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Draghi meets