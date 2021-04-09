Tupperware Brands expands ECO+ revolutionary sustainable material product line and announces new material partnership with Eastman (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) ... ECO+ To - Go Cups and now, the new ECO+ Lunch - It Containers and Sandwich Keepers. "At Tupperware,... 'I'm honored today to expand our ECO+ line with new product introductions and our new partnership ...Leggi su ultimora.news
Tupperware Brands expands ECO+ revolutionary sustainable material product line and announces new material partnership with Eastman... featuring 50 percent certified recycled material ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tupperware Brands Corporation has announced the expansion of its ECO+, the brand's revolutionary product ...
