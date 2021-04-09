Tupperware Brands expands ECO+ revolutionary sustainable material product line and announces new material partnership with Eastman

(Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) ...To - Go Cups and now, the newLunch - It Containers and Sandwich Keepers. "At,... 'I'm honored today to expand ournewintroductions and our new...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tupperware Brands

Zazoom Blog

... featuring 50 percent certified recycled material ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Corporation has announced the expansion of its ECO+, the brand's revolutionary product ...... featuring 50 percent certified recycled material ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Corporation has announced the expansion of its ECO+, the brand's revolutionary product ...Introducing new products from Tupperware ECO+ including Lunch-It® Containers and Sandwich Keepers, as well as announcing expansion of ECO+ in clear ...