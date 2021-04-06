WatchBox Announces Partnership with Langepedia

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021)expands its media divisionnew programming, social media channels, and A. Lange & Söhne expertise PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading watch house, is thrilled to welcome Alp Sever andto the globalfamily, as today itan officialin media, content, and community. Founded as an Instagram account in 2016 during his freshman year at university,is the preeminent resource for the study and appreciation of A. Lange & Söhne, the brand's artistic and technical masterpieces, and the renaissance of German watchmaking. Through his Instagram presence and recently inaugurated website, Alp has captured the attention of enthusiasts and collectors ...