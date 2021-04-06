WatchBox Announces Partnership with Langepedia (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) WatchBox expands its media division with new programming, social media channels, and A. Lange & Söhne expertise PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
WatchBox, the world's leading watch house, is thrilled to welcome Alp Sever and Langepedia to the global WatchBox family, as today it Announces an official Partnership in media, content, and community. Founded as an Instagram account in 2016 during his freshman year at university, Langepedia is the preeminent resource for the study and appreciation of A. Lange & Söhne, the brand's artistic and technical masterpieces, and the renaissance of German watchmaking. Through his Instagram presence and recently inaugurated website, Alp has captured the attention of enthusiasts and collectors ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
