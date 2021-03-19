Suntech Awarded "Top Brand PV 2021" Seal by EuPD Research (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) WUXI, China, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Suntech has been Awarded the "Top Brand PV" Seal by EuPD Research for the sixth consecutive year. The "Top Brand PV Seal" award is rated by EuPD Research in accordance with the Global PV Installer Monitor survey that covers over hundreds of global installers, and eventually goes to the most excellent one among all upstream and downstream players of the photovoltaic industry, which highlights the best-in-class companies out of the eyes of installers and end customers on country and regional level. The award is the most recognized and prestigious certification in the international PV industry and stands for reliability and trust in the eyes of target groups and
