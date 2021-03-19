Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, l’espansione L’Ira dei Druidi arriva il 29 ...SCARLET NEXUS sarà disponibile a giugnoTerraria disponibile anche su StadiaGTA Online: Ricompense Doppie in Arena WarLe ASUS Radeon RT 6700 XT arrivano in ItaliaAGGIORNAMNETO DI AVENGERS SU CONSOLE NEXT-GEN DISPONIBILEI TV Samsung Neo QLED ricevono la certificazione Gaming TV PerformanceGeForce NOW: nuove soluzioni di abbonamento e altroController VR PS5: Primi dettagliMisuratori di temperatura: caratteristiche e vantaggi delle ...

Suntech Awarded Top Brand PV 2021 Seal by EuPD Research

WUXI, China, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntech has been Awarded the Top Brand PV Seal by EuPD ...

zazoom
Commenta
Suntech Awarded "Top Brand PV 2021" Seal by EuPD Research (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) WUXI, China, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Suntech has been Awarded the "Top Brand PV" Seal by EuPD Research for the sixth consecutive year. The "Top Brand PV Seal" award is rated by EuPD Research in accordance with the Global PV Installer Monitor survey that covers over hundreds of global installers, and eventually goes to the most excellent one among all upstream and downstream players of the photovoltaic industry, which highlights the best-in-class companies out of the eyes of installers and end customers on country and regional level. The award is the most recognized and prestigious certification in the international PV industry and stands for reliability and trust in the eyes of target groups and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Suntech Awarded

Suntech Awarded “Top Brand PV 2021” Seal by EuPD Research

WUXI, China, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntech has been awarded the "Top Brand PV" seal by EuPD Research for the sixth consecutive year.  The "Top ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Suntech Awarded
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Suntech Awarded Suntech Awarded Brand 2021 Seal