FDI - Dental disaster: One year after first lockdowns dentists around the world confront the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on people's oral health: higher incidence of tooth decay and more advanced gum disease (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) Changing routines: people skipping twice-daily toothbrushing, snacking between meals at home, and not visiting the dentist GENEVA, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ahead of world oral health Day (WOHD) on Saturday 20 March and one year into the pandemic, FDI councillors and members say they are seeing first-hand the catastrophic aftermath of the virus on the health of people's teeth and gums in Dental practices around the globe. "Let's call it for what it is—a Dental disaster," said Dr Gerhard Konrad Seeberger, president of FDI world Dental Federation. "Restrictions have certainly played a part in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two - thirds of countries are not allowing dentists to administer COVID - 19 vaccinesSurvey also shows that half of the responding countries have agreed to include dentists in their priority vaccination groups GENEVA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - FDI World Dental Federation today called for more countries to enable dentists to administer COVID - 19 vaccines after a survey of its members revealed the small number of countries currently ...
New report from FDI World Dental Federation tackles oral health inequalities and outlines strategies to improve oral healthcare over the next ten yearsAbout FDI World Dental Federation Founded in 1900, FDI World Dental Federation is an international, membership - based organization that serves as the main representative body for more than one ...
Odontoiatri come somministratori di vaccini, pochi i paesi che i hanno autorizzati Odontoiatria33
Odontoiatri come somministratori di vaccini, pochi i Paesi che li hanno autorizzatiSolo un terzo dei dentisti è abilitato a somministrare vaccini contro Sars-Cov-2, i dati da una ricerca FDI Un recente sondaggio della World Dental Federation (FDI), inviato a 113 Paesi e organizzato ...
