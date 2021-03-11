Cina: la valuta digitale sta divenendo sempre più la regina nel mondo ...Nada, La vera storia : Tecla Insolia ... Ho avuto il Covid e ho ...Call of Duty Mobile lancia la Season 2: Day of ReckoningRedmi Note 10 e Note 10 Pro alla conquista della fascia media51 WORLDWIDE GAMES: in giro per il mondo stando comodamente a casaCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS | disponibili i nuovi contenutiPatto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i Bitcoin

Serviceman dies after taking AstraZeneca vaccine

It stressed that there was no proof of a link between the vaccine being given and these events. Stefano ...

Serviceman dies after taking AstraZeneca vaccine (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) It stressed that there was no proof of a link between the vaccine being given and these events. Stefano Paternò, a member of the Italian Navy serving at Augusta in Sicily, died early on Wednesday of ...
ROME, MAR 11 - The death of an 43 - year - old Italian serviceman in Sicily is linked to the decision by Italian medicines agency AIFA to ban the use of one batch of the AstraZeneca COVID - 19 vaccine, batch ABV2856, sources said on Thursday. AIFA said ...

