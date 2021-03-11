Cina: la valuta digitale sta divenendo sempre più la regina nel mondo ...Nada, La vera storia : Tecla Insolia ... Ho avuto il Covid e ho ...Call of Duty Mobile lancia la Season 2: Day of ReckoningRedmi Note 10 e Note 10 Pro alla conquista della fascia media51 WORLDWIDE GAMES: in giro per il mondo stando comodamente a casaCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS | disponibili i nuovi contenutiPatto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i Bitcoin

Revolution Software, creatori della popolare serie Broken Sword e il publisher francese Microids, ...

Beyond a Steel Sky, il sequel dell'iconico Beneath a Steel Sky, arriverà su console (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) Revolution Software, creatori della popolare serie Broken Sword e il publisher francese Microids, annunciano un accordo editoriale per l'uscita di Beyond a Steel Sky su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch. Già disponibile su Apple Arcade e Steam, la versione retail e digitale del gioco sarà lanciata nel terzo trimestre del 2021. Da Charles Cecil, creatore della serie Broken Sword, con la direzione artistica di Dave Gibbons, leggendario disegnatore di fumetti dietro Watchmen, Beyond A Steel Sky è il sequel del classico Beneath a Steel Sky. Ambientato un decennio dopo gli eventi del primo gioco, Beyond a Steel Sky immerge ...
