Beyond a Steel Sky, il sequel dell'iconico Beneath a Steel Sky, arriverà su console (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) Revolution Software, creatori della popolare serie Broken Sword e il publisher francese Microids, annunciano un accordo editoriale per l'uscita di Beyond a Steel Sky su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch. Già disponibile su Apple Arcade e Steam, la versione retail e digitale del gioco sarà lanciata nel terzo trimestre del 2021. Da Charles Cecil, creatore della serie Broken Sword, con la direzione artistica di Dave Gibbons, leggendario disegnatore di fumetti dietro Watchmen, Beyond A Steel Sky è il sequel del classico Beneath a Steel Sky. Ambientato un decennio dopo gli eventi del primo gioco, Beyond a Steel Sky immerge ... Leggi su eurogamer
