Sichuan | From Poverty Eradication to Rural Vitalization

CHENGDU, China, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- News provided by China Report: Chinese Premier Li ...

Sichuan: From Poverty Eradication to Rural Vitalization (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) CHENGDU, China, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

News provided by China Report: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced that all remaining poor Rural residents, totaling 5.51 million in early 2020, were lifted From Poverty by the end of last year, as were all of the country's remaining 52 poor counties, when delivering the Report on the Work of the Government on March 5. Sichuan Province in southwest China, once a major battlefield for Poverty Eradication, contributed significantly to the achievement. Of the total 183 county-level regions in Sichuan, 161 were plagued by Poverty, and 45 of them struggled in extreme Poverty. Last year, 6.25 million poor people in 11,501 villages of 88 impoverished counties rose above Poverty. ...
