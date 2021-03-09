Acquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter NeumairASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR | ECCO IL RIASSUNTOVideo | Story Trailer di It Takes TwoCovd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀSMI Technologies & Consulting sigla una partnership con Mkers Festa della donna 8 marzo : Liliana Segre per le mamme africaneBattipaglia, Rogo in casa anziani : muore badante

Cytiva and Longitude (a Financial Times company) reveal five major challenges for the industry in new Global Biopharma Resilience Index (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) - - A survey of 1,165 Biopharma executives and healthcare policymakers across 20 countries measured ability of industry to respond to Global needs in five areas: Supply chain Resilience, talent pool, R&D ecosystem, manufacturing agility, and government policy and regulation - There is a strong correlation between higher performing countries and higher income per capita; United States leads the Index overall but Switzerland and China have most resilient supply chains - First such study to cover wide range of topics and respondents AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

