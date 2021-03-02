FTI Consulting Bolsters Power & Renewables Expertise

(Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) WASHINGTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) FTI, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Miriam Wrobel as a Senior Managing Director in thepractice within the Corporate Finance; Restructuring segment at FTI, enhancing the ...

CUPCAKEWILLIAM6 : @tzmaltesemama @MuellerSheWrote @sandibachom + FTI Consulting (late Dec. 2020) -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FTI Consulting

Lucca Notizie di GabbianoNews.tv

WASHINGTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Miriam Wrobel as a Senior Managing Director in the Power & Renewables practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment ...Troe was a Senior Managing Director at, Inc., a global business advisory firm. From 1995 through 2005, Ms. Troe served on the staff of the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ...