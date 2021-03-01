Vaccini Covid: a Napoli gli effetti collaterali svuotano le scuoleSony presenta BRAVIA XR A90J primo TV con intelligenza cognitiva al ...ASUS ROG svela nuovi prodotti per il gamingElettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, VideoDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO WATCH IN CERAMICAL’Ordine degli Infermieri di Massa Carrara si rinnova. Luca Fialdini ...VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass BattagliaSanremo 2021 : ballerina e tecnico Rai positivi e in quarantenaEmesso mandato di arresto per Qinxuan Pan in Murder Of Kevin Jiang, ...Udinese-Fiorentina: probabili formazioni e le ultime dai campi

International Business Of CDK Global Becomes Keyloop

A new name, new ownership, new leadership and Keyloop's commitment to dynamic innovation LONDON, March ...

International Business Of CDK Global Becomes Keyloop (Di lunedì 1 marzo 2021) A new name, new ownership, new leadership and Keyloop's commitment to dynamic innovation LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Today, Francisco Partners (FP) completed its acquisition of CDK Global International, a former division of CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) for $1.45 billion (https://www.franciscopartners.com/news). The acquisition by FP, a leading Global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology Businesses, represents its conviction that Keyloop is uniquely positioned to help those involved in the automotive sector, both dealers and OEMs, respond to major changes over the coming decade as they transform the automotive retail experience. Tom Kilroy is joining Keyloop immediately as the new CEO. Neil Packham, former CEO of CDK ...
