International Business Of CDK Global Becomes Keyloop

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 1 marzo 2021) A new name, new ownership, new leadership and's commitment to dynamic innovation LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/Today, Francisco Partners (FP) completed its acquisition of CDK, a former division of CDK(NASDAQ: CDK) for $1.45 billion (https://www.franciscopartners.com/news). The acquisition by FP, a leadinginvestment firm that specializes in partnering with technologyes, represents its conviction thatis uniquely positioned to help those involved in the automotive sector, both dealers and OEMs, respond to major changes over the coming decade as they transform the automotive retail experience. Tom Kilroy is joiningimmediately as the new CEO. Neil Packham, former CEO of CDK ...