Kendall Jenner: quello che c'è da sapere sul fidanzato Devin Booker e sulla loro storia d'amore (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021)           Visualizza questo post su Instagram                       Un post condiviso da Rena (@kardashian.today) Il 24enne ha postato un video di Kendall Jenner che gioca nel suo giardino con il ...
A San Valentino, Kendall Jenner ha reso ufficiale su Instagram la sua relazione con Devin Booker e il giocatore di basket ha fatto lo stesso sul suo account. Entrambi hanno pubblicato delle foto di coppia nelle ...

Kourtney Kardashian e Travis Barker ufficializzano su Instagram la loro relazione

Febbraio 2021 è stato, decisamente, il mese delle coppie - rivelazione. Dopo Vanessa Hudgens e Cole Tucker  e dopo Kendall Jenner e Devin Booker  è stata la volta delle paparazzate: Regè - Jean Page con Emily Brown , Cara Delevingne con Jaden Smith . Ora, ecco un'altra coppia che - per la prima volta - ha scelto ...
Kendall Jenner si lancia nel business degli spirtits con un brand di tequila  Forbes Italia

Kendall Jenner lancia un brand di tequila

La supermodella annuncia la nascita del marchio 818. Kendall Jenner lancia sul mercato 818, un nuovo brand di tequila. La modella ha annunciato la news su Instagram, nella quale ha condiviso video e f ...

Kourtney Kardashian e Travis Barker ufficializzano su Instagram la loro relazione

Leggi su Sky TG24 l'articolo Kourtney Kardashian e Travis Barker ufficializzano su Instagram la loro relazione ...
