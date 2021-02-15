Ty Warner's Las Ventanas, the Doctor is In (Di lunedì 15 febbraio 2021) Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts' Five-Star Hotel Offers On-Site Physician for COVID Testing SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) requirement of COVID-19 testing for all international travelers entering the United States, Las Ventanas al Paraíso announced they have an agreement with BlueNet Hospital to provide an on-site testing clinic at the Sea of Cortez resort. This arrangement pairs Las Ventanas Resort al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, owned by Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts, with one of the leading private healthcare systems in Los Cabos to bring convenience and greater peace of mind to guests so they may thoroughly enjoy their stay at the resort. "Our guests want and deserve a respite from the strains of our stressful times. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) requirement of COVID-19 testing for all international travelers entering the United States, Las Ventanas al Paraíso announced they have an agreement with BlueNet Hospital to provide an on-site testing clinic at the Sea of Cortez resort. This arrangement pairs Las Ventanas Resort al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, owned by Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts, with one of the leading private healthcare systems in Los Cabos to bring convenience and greater peace of mind to guests so they may thoroughly enjoy their stay at the resort. "Our guests want and deserve a respite from the strains of our stressful times. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Warner LasDavid Mansfield: 'Bob Dylan era come Willy Wonka'
Avevamo fatto un disco per Warner Bros e suonato al Max's Kansas City. In quel periodo ho imparato ... La gente diceva che era una cosa in stile Las Vegas. Non lo era affatto. Voleva solo un suono da ...
Evan Rachel Wood rivela nuovi retroscena su Manson: 'Minacce per farmi tacere e rovinare la mia carriera'
... ovvero Brian Warner aka Marilyn Manson , in un nuovo post su Instagram l'attrice ha rivelato altri ... dopo che Brian si era esibito a Las Vegas ad Halloween, questo per 'rovinarmi la carriera' e '...
Evan Rachel Wood rivela nuovi retroscena su Manson: “Minacce per farmi tacere e rovinare la mia carriera”
Dopo le dichiarazioni della scorsa settimana, in cui Evan Rachel Wood ha finalmente trovato il coraggio di dare un nome a colui che aveva sempre accusato di averla molestata in passato, ovvero Brian W ...
Chi è Rick Salomon? L’ex “signor Anderson” che gioca gli high stakes tra Hollywood e Las Vegas
Ormai siamo abituati a vederlo seduto al tavolo, quando c’è un torneo high roller o una partita cash high stakes, ma chi è Rick Salomon?
Warner LasSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Warner Las