A quick guide to the twists and turns of Italy's Five Star Movement

The Five Star Movement was the biggest political force to emerge from Italy's 2018 elections.

A quick guide to the twists and turns of Italy’s Five Star Movement (Di lunedì 15 febbraio 2021) The Five Star Movement was the biggest political force to emerge from Italy’s 2018 elections. The brainchild of comedian Beppe Grillo and the late web designer Gianroberto Casaleggio, the Movement was born in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and rode on anti-establishment, populist, welfarist waves to become Italy’s biggest party in Parliament with 31% of total votes. Two governments later – and having just approved their third –, the 5SM looks severely beaten up. Its polling numbers have more than halved, as many original supporters feel betrayed by the shifts in positions and alliances of the party that once marketed itself as an uncompromising, post-political force for integrity. First, they were senior partners of a right-wing nationalist government, then they joined ...
