SPIRIT LA GRANDE AVVENTURA DI LUCKY SARÀ DISPONIBILE IN ESTATETurtle Beach annuncia la partership con OakleyDRAGON QUEST TACT MOBILE DISPONIBILE ORACyberpunk 2077: Hotfix 1.11 è ora disponibilePringles collabora con XboxMOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2, DISPONIBILE PER PS5Siti scommesse stranieri in ItaliaNintendo dà voce alle sviluppatrici indipendentiL'dizione fisica di Root Double - Before Crime After Days - Xtend ...Jump Force - Yoruichi Release Date Trailer

12-Month Below-the-Knee Data with MedAlliance' s SELUTION SLR™ Presented as Late Breaking Trial at LINC

NYON, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 12-Month results from the PRESTIGE* Below-the-Knee ...

zazoom
Commenta
12-Month Below-the-Knee Data with MedAlliance's SELUTION SLR™ Presented as Late Breaking Trial at LINC (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) NYON, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/

12-Month results from the PRESTIGE* Below-the-Knee (BTK) study have been Presented as a Late Breaking Trial at LINC 2021. The objective of this clinical investigation has been to evaluate safety and performance outcomes of SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon, for the treatment of long tibial occlusive lesions (TASC C & D) in patients with Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI). The Primary Patency Rate was 78% and the rate of wound healing was 81%. Freedom from Target Lesion Revascularization (TLR) was exhibited by 93% of patients and 84% demonstrated Amputation Free Survival (AFS). All these figures have been ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Month Below
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Month Below Month Below Knee Data with