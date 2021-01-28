12-Month Below-the-Knee Data with MedAlliance's SELUTION SLR™ Presented as Late Breaking Trial at LINC (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) NYON, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
12-Month results from the PRESTIGE* Below-the-Knee (BTK) study have been Presented as a Late Breaking Trial at LINC 2021. The objective of this clinical investigation has been to evaluate safety and performance outcomes of SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon, for the treatment of long tibial occlusive lesions (TASC C & D) in patients with Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI). The Primary Patency Rate was 78% and the rate of wound healing was 81%. Freedom from Target Lesion Revascularization (TLR) was exhibited by 93% of patients and 84% demonstrated Amputation Free Survival (AFS). All these figures have been ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
