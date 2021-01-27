Soccer: Ibra suspected of directing 'voodoo' jibe at Lukaku (Di mercoledì 27 gennaio 2021) ROME, JAN 27 - AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspected of directing a jibe about voodoo at Inter's Romelu Lukaku during a big bust - up between the strikers in Tuesday's Italian Cup quarterfinal. ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Actually_Soccer : Leao fa il rapper Ibra presenta Sanremo #MILAN = CLOWNS -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer IbraSoccer: Ibra double makes Milan 'winter champions' La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno Soccer: Ibra suspected of directing 'voodoo' jibe at Lukaku
ROME, JAN 27 - AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspected of directing a jibe about voodoo at Inter's Romelu Lukaku during a big bust-up between the strikers in Tuesday's Italian Cup quarterfinal. The ...
Inter-Milan, le pagelle dei rossoneri: Ibra nel bene e nel male
Ibrahimovic- Autore: PSG World. A San Siro il derby è nerazzurro. La sfida tra Inter e Milan finisce 2-1 per gli uomini di Conte con gol di Lukaku e Eriksen. Ibra segna, ma poi s ...
Soccer IbraSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Soccer Ibra