Soccer | Ibra suspected of directing ' voodoo' jibe at Lukaku

ROME, JAN 27 - AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspected of directing a jibe about voodoo at Inter's ...

ROME, JAN 27 - AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspected of directing a jibe about voodoo at Inter's Romelu Lukaku during a big bust - up between the strikers in Tuesday's Italian Cup quarterfinal.
ROME, JAN 27 - AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspected of directing a jibe about voodoo at Inter's Romelu Lukaku during a big bust-up between the strikers in Tuesday's Italian Cup quarterfinal. The ...
