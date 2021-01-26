The Italian government collapsed. Three scenarios to explain what’s next (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) On Tuesday morning, the Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte resigned. After meeting his government’s ministers, he went to see President Sergio Mattarella at noon, a formal procedure during which he officially gave up his mandate. The ball is now in President Mattarella’s court. Starting tomorrow, he will begin consultations with the forces in Parliament. This will probably lead to the creation of a new government, supported by existing parties and either led by Mr Conte or someone else. At this point in time, fresh elections do not seem to be a viable option – although they are far from impossible. This is the culmination of a crisis that has been lingering over the Italian halls of power for months, although it became reality a few weeks back, when former PM Matteo Renzi withdrew his small – yet crucial – ... Leggi su formiche
goal : ? Ronaldo 64' ? Morata 90+5' Juventus win the Italian Supercup! ?? - robbyref : The latest interview - in Italian - with Storici al Microfono @UL @HistoryUL @ULGeog Listen to 'Dialoghiamo con Ro… - GaneshGaitondeG : RT @SanghiPablo: Breaking News!!! Italian PM Giuseppe Conte resigns, Antonia Maino & Raul Vinci ahead in the race. His official statement… - SanghiPablo : Breaking News!!! Italian PM Giuseppe Conte resigns, Antonia Maino & Raul Vinci ahead in the race. His official st… - TheLocalEurope : RT @TheLocalItaly: Italian word of the day: 'Più' -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The ItalianFondo perduto Partite Iva 2021: come cambia con il decreto Ristori 5 The Italian Times Sulla nave “il medico non parla l’italiano”: indagine sui camici tedeschi
Il ministero chiede all’Ordine di Genova accertamenti sugli stranieri imbarcati Un requisito per lavorare su navi con bandiera tricolore. Bonsignore: verifichiamo ...
Nuova Opel Crossland: disponibile sul mercato italiano
Tutte le caratteristiche della nuova Opel Crossland, la rinnovata SUV di piccole dimensioni della Casa di Russelsheim, con la gamma declinata negli allestimenti Edition, Elegance, GS Line ed Ultimate.
The ItalianSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Italian