The Italian government collapsed Three scenarios to explain what’s next

(Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) On Tuesday morning, theprime minister Giuseppe Conte resigned. After meeting his’s ministers, he went to see President Sergio Mattarella at noon, a formal procedure during which he officially gave up his mandate. The ball is now in President Mattarella’s court. Starting tomorrow, he will begin consultations with the forces in Parliament. This will probably lead to the creation of a new, supported by existing parties and either led by Mr Conte or someone else. At this point in time, fresh elections do not seem to be a viable option – although they are far from impossible. This is the culmination of a crisis that has been lingering over thehalls of power for months, although it became reality a few weeks back, when former PM Matteo Renzi withdrew his small – yet crucial – ...