Asti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco CozzolinoLonardo in Aula risponde alla Meloni: Linea aerea Mastella? Le ...L' applauso di tutto il Senato per Liliana SegreLA DEMO GRATUITA DI BALAN WONDERWORLD IN USCITALouis, il cane cieco che è stato adottato da una persona che sta ...Sicurezza informatica: Panda Security fotografa il Paese dopo un anno ...Dubbi sul vaccino contro il coronavirus? Magari guarda questo video

Trucker bites cop' s fingertip off

The policeman was taken to hospital where it is not clear whether the missing part can be reattached. ...

zazoom
Commenta
Trucker bites cop's fingertip off (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) The policeman was taken to hospital where it is not clear whether the missing part can be reattached. The lorry driver was arrested. .
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Trucker bites

Trucker bites cop's fingertip off
A Greek trucker on Tuesday bit off an Italian policeman's fingertip after being stopped for a spot check in the northern city of Cremona. © ANSA ...
Donna B’s Tasty Bites owner helps marooned truckers in Newark on Christmas Eve
Lorry drivers stuck in Newark didn’t go hungry on Christmas Eve thanks to those who took pity on their plight.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trucker bites
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Trucker bites Trucker bites fingertip