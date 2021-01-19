Trucker bites cop's fingertip off (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) The policeman was taken to hospital where it is not clear whether the missing part can be reattached. The lorry driver was arrested. . Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Trucker bitesTrucker bites cop's fingertip off
A Greek trucker on Tuesday bit off an Italian policeman's fingertip after being stopped for a spot check in the northern city of Cremona. © ANSA ...
Donna B’s Tasty Bites owner helps marooned truckers in Newark on Christmas Eve
Lorry drivers stuck in Newark didn’t go hungry on Christmas Eve thanks to those who took pity on their plight.
Trucker bitesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trucker bites