Trina Solar first PV manufacturer to obtain a dual Environmental Protection Certification

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (Trina Solar or the Company), a ...

Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has recently obtained dual "Environmental Product Declaration" (EPD) Certifications from UL, the global independent safety science Certification institute, and EPDItaly, which is the first time UL and EPDItaly mutually recognized EPD in the photovoltaic industry, proving the Company's Environmental performance and sustainability. The recognition ceremony was held on Jan. 13th in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. CAO Bo, Deputy General Manager of Trina Solar, and SHI Jun, General Manager of UL-CCIC ...
