Marizyme Announces the Use of DuraGraft® as the Standard-of-Care in Patients Undergoing Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery (CABG) at Vienna Heart Center North Floridsdorf (Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) DuraGraft is a one-time intraoperative treatment used during vascular Surgery to reduce the incidence of complications associated with graft failure JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Marizyme, Inc. (OTCQB: MRZM), a global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia-reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant, and other surgical indications, today announced as of August 2020 the Vienna Heart Center North Floridsdorf of Vienna, Austria was the first clinic worldwide to use the company's flagship product, DuraGraft® as the Standard-of-Care for flushing and storage of the saphenous vein grafts from harvesting through grafting in ...
