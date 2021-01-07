TLScontact closes 2020 on a high with inclusion on $3.3 Billion USD U.S. State Department contract vehicle (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) PARIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
TLScontact, a global visa and consular services specialist and part of the Teleperformance Group, in partnership with PAE, a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, has been awarded a place on a U.S. State Department contract with a potential value of up to $3.3 Billion USD over ten years. The U.S. State Department's Global Support Strategy 2.0 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle covers the provision of support services for U.S. consular operations around the world. The IDIQ, which will run for a ten-year period starting from 2020, has a maximum value of $3.3. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
