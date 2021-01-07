TLScontact closes 2020 on a high with inclusion on $3 3 Billion USD U S State Department contract vehicle

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) PARIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a global visa and consular services specialist and part of the Teleperformance Group, in partnershipPAE, a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, has been awarded a place on a U.S.a potential value of up to $3.3USD over ten years. The U.S.'s Global Support Strategy 2.0 Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ)covers the provision of support services for U.S. consular operations around the world. The IDIQ, which will run for a ten-year period starting from, has a maximum value of $3.3. ...