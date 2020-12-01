Coronavirus, Cena di Natale : E' consigliato il tamponeHwang tornerà in SOULCALIBUR VIAPRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNICome proteggere gli account di gioco dai cyberattacchiANNUNCIATO MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS 4GTA Online: ricompense triple in Scia mortale e Re della collinaFrancia, polizia pesta un nero. Esplode la polemicaMETRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GEN

AGC Biologics to Expand Biopharmaceutical CDMO Capacity

Doubling the production Capacity at its site in Denmark to address strong demand SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2020 ...

zazoom
Commenta
AGC Biologics to Expand Biopharmaceutical CDMO Capacity (Di martedì 1 dicembre 2020) Doubling the production Capacity at its site in Denmark to address strong demand SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 AGC Biologics announced that it will increase the production Capacity of its Copenhagen facility. AGC Biologics will construct a new building on land adjacent to its current Copenhagen site, adding production floors with 2000L single-use bioreactors, labs and office space. The total investment for this expansion is estimated to be approximately €160M, and the start of operation is scheduled for 2023.  The Biopharmaceutical CDMO market continues to grow at around 10% annually, and the accumulation of contracts awarded to AGC Biologics is outpacing the market. This expansion will more than double AGC Biologics' single-use bioreactor ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AGC Biologics
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AGC Biologics Biologics Expand Biopharmaceutical CDMO Capacity