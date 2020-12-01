AGC Biologics to Expand Biopharmaceutical CDMO Capacity (Di martedì 1 dicembre 2020) Doubling the production Capacity at its site in Denmark to address strong demand SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
AGC Biologics announced that it will increase the production Capacity of its Copenhagen facility. AGC Biologics will construct a new building on land adjacent to its current Copenhagen site, adding production floors with 2000L single-use bioreactors, labs and office space. The total investment for this expansion is estimated to be approximately €160M, and the start of operation is scheduled for 2023. The Biopharmaceutical CDMO market continues to grow at around 10% annually, and the accumulation of contracts awarded to AGC Biologics is outpacing the market. This expansion will more than double AGC Biologics' single-use bioreactor
