Crash Bandicoot | On The Run! arriva su mobile
Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! in arrivo su mobile nella primavera 2021. Aperte le pre-registrazioni su ...

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! arriva su mobile (Di sabato 31 ottobre 2020) Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! in arrivo su mobile nella primavera 2021. Aperte le pre-registrazioni su App Store e Play Store Il marsupiale in blu jeans si prepara a correre, ma questa volta su cellulare. King, la società creatrice del popolare Candy Crash Saga, ha annunciato la data di uscita di ‘Crash Bandicoot: On The… L'articolo Corriere Nazionale.
Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! in arrivo su mobile nella primavera 2021. Aperte le pre-registrazioni su App Store e Play Store Il marsupiale in blu jeans si prepara a correre, ma questa volta su cell ...
