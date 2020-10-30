Takara Belmont Releases Corporate Purpose, Commemorative Logo prior to 100th Anniversary in 2021 (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Takara Belmont Corporation has released its Corporate Purpose for its next 100 years as well as a Logo commemorating the 100th Anniversary of its founding next year as the company marked its 99th Anniversary in October 2020. Hidetaka Yoshikawa, Chairman and CEO commented, "Looking ahead towards the next 100 years, we are delighted to continue to serve the future of our clientele, industry, and society as a whole in leading beautiful and fulfilling lives." Founded in the western Japan city of Osaka in 1921, Takara Belmont has developed, produced and sold hair salon equipment, professional hair cosmetic products for the hairdressing industry, and dental and medical equipment for
