Yuyu Pharma Announces the Introduction of its Global Anti-Corruption Management System

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, 2020, Yuyu Pharm (CEO Robert Wonsang ...

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2020

On October 28, 2020, Yuyu Pharm (CEO Robert Wonsang Yu, KRX 000220) initiated steps to incorporate ISO 37001 Anti-bribery Management System to strengthen the company's compliance System. During the Introduction ceremony of ISO 37001 held at Yuyu Pharma's Seoul Office, CEO Robert Wonsang Yu kicked off the Anti-bribery Management System project and appointed Simon Kim, Director of Yuyu's Compliance Department, as the head of this project. ISO 37001 Anti-bribery Management Systems is a System published by International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This standard ...
Yuyu Pharma Announces the Introduction of its Global Anti-Corruption Management System
During the introduction ceremony of ISO 37001 held at Yuyu Pharma's Seoul Office, CEO Robert Wonsang Yu kicked off the anti-bribery management system project and appointed Simon Kim, Director of
