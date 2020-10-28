Cyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di BraithwaiteGhostrunner disponibile su Console e PCACE COMBAT 7 per il 25° anniversario arriva un nuovo DLCL’inchiesta di report conferma, la Lega ha bloccato i test ...CLEMENTONI PRESENTA IL NUOVO SITOSurface Pro X : in Italia le nuove configurazioniTwitch: i canali da seguire per HalloweenThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV disponibile per Ps4Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Trailer di lancio

Shanghai Electric is Welding Boiler of Thar Coal Block-1 2x660MW Power Plant Project while Empowering Local Welders

Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (the Company) (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the ...

Shanghai Electric is Welding Boiler of Thar Coal Block-1 2x660MW Power Plant Project while Empowering Local Welders

Shanghai, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of Electric Power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has reached another milestone with the start of the soldering process of the heating surface of a Boiler of Thar Coal Block-1 2x660MW Power Plant Project in Pakistan. The Company also held a soldering competition among Welders to encourage and emPower Local workers to demonstrate their professional expertise under the guidance spirit of pursuing perfection. A soldering contest with a total ...
