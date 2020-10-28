Shanghai Electric is Welding Boiler of Thar Coal Block-1 2x660MW Power Plant Project while Empowering Local Welders

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020), Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/(the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier ofgeneration equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has reached another milestone with the start of the soldering process of the heating surface of aof-1in Pakistan. The Company also held a soldering competition amongto encourage and emworkers to demonstrate their professional expertise under the guidance spirit of pursuing perfection. A soldering contest with a total ...