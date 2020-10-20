Vaesen " Nordic Horror Roleplaying: interview to Johan Egerkrans, illustrator and artist (Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) ... read the interview in Italian and English here ,, author of the game, today is the turn of Johan ... Taking a look at your works on your Internet channels, it's possible to see how your artistic style, ... Leggi su tomshw
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vaesen NordicVaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying: intervista a Johan Egerkrans, illustratore e artista Tom's Hardware Italia Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying: intervista a Johan Egerkrans, illustratore e artista
Continuano le nostre interviste legate al gioco di ruolo Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying (di cui potete leggere la nostra recensione), pubblicato dalla casa editrice svedese Free League Publishing.
Vaesen NordicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vaesen Nordic