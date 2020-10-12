Tom Parker della boyband The Wanted: "Ho un tumore al cervello inoperabile. Combatterò" (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) Tom Parker, l’ex cantante della boy band britannica The Wanted, ha rivelato di avere un tumore al cervello. Si tratta di un glioblastoma al quarto stadio, il più avanzato e non curabile: l’aspettativa di vita che varia dai 3 ai 18 mesi dopo la diagnosi. View this post on InstagramHey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we ... Leggi su huffingtonpost
Parker ha avuto i primi sintomi a luglio, quando fu colpito da una crisi epilettica. Ad agosto è stato ricoverato d’urgenza in ospedale in seguito a un malore: è stato allora che ha ricevuto la ...
Poi ad agosto, durante una vacanza di famiglia a Norwich, Tom Parker, l’ex cantante della boy band britannica The Wanted, si è sentito male di nuovo ed è stato ricoverato d’urgenza in ospedale, dove ...
