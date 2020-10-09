The Glowing Vision of a UFO Observed Over Clarenville | Newfoundland and Labrador Comes to Life on New Royal Canadian Mint Collector Coin

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 ottobre 2020) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/Thehas added to its extra-popular Canada's Unexplained Phenomena series by telling the strange story of the 1978 UFO sighting in the skies ofand. TheEvent is vividly illustrated on a new glow-in-the-darkthat captures the moment an RCMP Constable and multiple witnessesthe mysterious lights and oval shape of an unidentified flying object hing near the city of. Theis now accepting orders for this mesmerizing. Working with a canvas-like rectangular, East coast artist Adam Young has recreated the events of October ...