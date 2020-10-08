Merck Celebrates Topping-Out Ceremony for New Membrane Production Plant (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) - Membrane manufacturing facility for aseptic filters will help meet customer demand in the growing biopharmaceutical market - Investment of more than € 140 million creates approximately 55 new jobs - Construction expected to be completed in 2022 DARMSTADT, Germany, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Merck, a leading science and technology company, today celebrated the Topping-out Ceremony for its new Membrane Production Plant in Darmstadt, Germany. With the new facility, the company plans to expand manufacturing of Millipore Express® Membranes, which are critical components in Millipore Express® filters and help ensure the sterility of biological drug products. The project with a volume of more than € 140 ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
